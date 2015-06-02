* Judge says court cannot restrict reporting of parliament
* O'Brien is one of Ireland's most powerful press barons
* O'Brien says accusations of sweetheart loans contain
falsehoods
(Recasts after court's decision, adds O'Brien comments)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, June 2 Ireland's state broadcaster aired
a lawmaker's speech accusing a billionaire of obtaining
sweetheart bank loans, after a court ruled on Tuesday that the
right to report on parliament trumped a court order to muzzle
potentially libellous allegations.
Billionaire press baron Denis O'Brien says accusations of
financial wrongdoing against him contain falsehoods. He obtained
a court order in May preventing state broadcaster RTE from
running a report about his business affairs.
But last week lawmaker Catherine Murphy repeated the
allegations in parliament, a venue that normally provides
"absolute privilege" - the right of the media to report what is
said free of any restriction.
RTE appealed on Tuesday for the right to report Murphy's
speech, and won the backing of Judge Donald Binchy.
"It's clear to me that the court can't make restrictions on
the fair reporting of utterances in Dáil Éireann," Binchy told a
packed court room, referring to parliament's lower house.
Kevin Bakhurst, Managing Director for RTE News and Current
Affairs told reporters that the clarity provided by the judge
was "an incredibly important message to send out to members of
the Dail and members of the press in Ireland."
Murphy told the Newstalk radio station: "I welcome the
clarification, it's very important. It vindicates the democratic
function of the Oireachtas (houses of parliament)."
O'Brien is one of Ireland's most powerful press barons,
owner of its biggest circulation newspaper, the Irish
Independent, as well as four other national newspapers, 13
regional newspapers and two major national radio stations.
In Murphy's speech, she said O'Brien had paid a below-market
interest rate for loans from the state-owned Irish Banking
Resolution Corporation (IBRC), the wind-down vehicle for a bank
that collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.
Writing in the Irish Times ahead of the hearing on Tuesday,
O'Brien said Murphy repeatedly made erroneous and untruthful
statements about his banking relationship.
"I agree that Dáil (parliament) privilege is an important
component of our democracy; however, there is a parallel duty of
care on the TDs (members of parliament) and Senators to use this
privilege with integrity," O'Brien wrote.
His spokesman has declined to explain what parts of Murphy's
speech were untrue, arguing that to do so would violate the
court order on reporting his affairs.
Murphy's five-minute speech was delivered to a near-empty
parliament chamber, but dominated the media since, with the
court-imposed blackout becoming the story in newspapers that did
not discuss the speech's contents.
The hashtag #obrienvmedia was the top trending issue on
Twitter in Ireland on Tuesday.
As in many countries that inherited the British legal
system, Ireland's courts have broad powers to issue injunctions
preventing publication of news stories that may be libellous.
Often details of the injunctions themselves must be kept secret,
since publishing them would reveal the story itself.
