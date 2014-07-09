DUBLIN, July 9 The surge in overseas mergers and
acquisitions by U.S. companies looking to lower their tax bills
led to a near six-fold rise in the value of deals in Ireland in
the first half of the year, accounting for almost 20 percent of
all European transactions.
American lawmakers have expressed concern about U.S.
companies buying overseas businesses to shift their tax
domiciles to countries such as Ireland and Switzerland, where
these so-called inversion deals are becoming increasingly
commonplace.
Medtronic Inc's $42.9 billion takeover of
Irish-domiciled Covidien and Dublin-headquartered
Actavis's $25 billion acquisition of Forest
Laboratories pushed the total value of deals announced in the
first six months to 97.4 billion euros ($132.8 billion).
That compared with 14.8 billion euros in the same period
last year and was the highest half-year total recorded in
Ireland since data was first collected in 1993, said information
services company Experian after publishing the collated figures
on Wednesday.
While the value of transactions soared, the total number
rose to 147 from 124 a year ago, meaning that Ireland
represented about 3.3 percent of the total volume of European
deals and 17.7 percent in value terms, Experian said.
"The figures from the first six months of 2014 make welcome
reading for Irish dealmakers, with a substantial upturn in both
the volume and, in particular, the value of M&A deals," said
Declan Murphy, commercial director at Experian Ireland.
In a windfall for local law firms, the figures showed that
Ireland's Arthur Cox acted as legal advisers on deals worth 56
billion euros, the highest value of any law firm, while rival
A&L Goodbody was involved in deals worth 33 billion euros.
Morgan Stanley was financial adviser on 53 billion
euros worth of deals, heading a top 10 that also included
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
The pace of deals at least partly struck for tax reasons has
continued into July.
AbbVie raised its offer for Irish-domiciled Shire
overnight and Swiss-listed Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
said on Wednesday that it would merge its Irish
subsidiary with Salix Pharmaceuticals.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)