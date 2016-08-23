DUBLIN Aug 23 Ireland has registered its first
year of net immigration since 2009, statistics showed on
Tuesday, as the rate of Irish nationals leaving Europe's fastest
growing economy fell sharply.
Net immigration to Ireland peaked at over 100,000 at the
height of its housing boom in 2008, but the country lost around
30,000 people per year during its 2010-2013 EU-IMF bailout.
Migration added 3,000 people to Ireland's population in the
year to April 2016, the first increase in seven years, the
central statistics office said in an annual release.
Net emigration of Irish nationals fell to 10,700 from 23,200
the previous year, while net immigration by non-Irish nationals
increased to 13,800 from 11,600.
Emigration has been an emotive issue since the Great Famine
of the 1800s when around one million people fled. Large numbers
of Irish graduates emigrated to England in the 1980s and 1990s
before the economy took off in the early years of the century.
Ireland's economy is forecast to grow faster than any other
in Europe for the third straight year in 2016, with the
government forecasting gross domestic product to grow by 3.4
percent.
The unemployment rate has fallen to 8 percent from 15
percent since 2012.
