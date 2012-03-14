* Central bank governor says banks not doing enough
* Says government debt resolution regime should be backstop
DUBLIN, March 14 Ireland's central bank is
working to encourage lenders to engage more directly with
borrowers who are struggling to pay their mortgages, making the
government's new debt resolution regime a backstop, the
country's central bank governor said on Wednesday.
The number of problem mortgages in Ireland grew sharply in
the last three months of 2011, with nearly one in seven Irish
home loans not being fully repaid, raising fears about the
sufficiency of bank capital to weather the storm.
"Early engagement, fair procedures, tailored forbearance or
rescheduling adapted to individual debtor circumstances ... are
watchwords in the development of a sufficient response. That has
not yet been achieved by the banks," Central Bank Governor
Patrick Honohan told the Limerick Law Society.
"The banks' ... role in ensuring a realistic and effective
approach to loan recovery ... must continue to be developed," he
said.
The government in January announced the framework of a new
non-judicial route for homeowners struggling to pay their
mortgages to discharge their debt and an easing of bankruptcy
rules.
But Honohan said the onus is also on banks to engage with
debtors to avoid having to use the new framework.
"Banks should in most cases be able to arrive at
arrangements with their debtors that do not require use of the
new legislation," he said.
The Central Bank is to review its code of conduct for
mortgage arrears to avoid hampering engagement with borrowers.
The current rules limit the number of unsolicited communications
each month from the bank to the borrower.
Getting the balance right between writing off loans and
putting too much pressure on struggling borrowers is of "immense
national importance," Honohan said.
Almost 100 billion euros ($130.26 billion) of mortgage debt
that is outstanding in the banks is guaranteed by the government
in Ireland.
"Achieving the right balance between realism in what can be
collected and prudence in managing the limited but adequate
capital resources that have been provided to the banks by the
government is vital," Honohan said. "Failure in this regard
would press on the already fragile finances of the state."