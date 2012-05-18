DUBLIN May 18 The value of new mortgage lending in Ireland fell by 30 percent in the first three months of 2012 compared with the previous quarter and is now just over one-third of the level seen two years ago, data showed on Friday.

Irish house prices have fallen by half since the credit crisis hit in 2008, and fears of further price falls and tight credit conditions have brought the property market to a standstill.

The value of new mortgage lending fell to 450 million euros ($572 million) in the first quarter from 639 million euros in the last three months of 2011, a fall of 30 percent, the Irish Banking Federation's IBF/PwC Mortgage Market Profile showed.

Lending was 22 percent below the 577 million euros lent to householders in the first quarter of last year and 63 percent below the 1.2 billion euros lent in the first quarter of 2010.

The IBF/PwC data includes all of the main lenders in Ireland and covers in excess of 95 percent of the mortgage market, the report said.

Some parts of the Dublin housing market have shown signs of recovery in recent months, with demand fuelled by first-time buyers and families who delayed buying during the price plunge.

Irish house prices were unchanged in March compared to February, only the second time prices have not fallen on a month-on-month basis for over four years, according to government data.