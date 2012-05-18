DUBLIN May 18 The value of new mortgage lending
in Ireland fell by 30 percent in the first three months of 2012
compared with the previous quarter and is now just over
one-third of the level seen two years ago, data showed on
Friday.
Irish house prices have fallen by half since the credit
crisis hit in 2008, and fears of further price falls and tight
credit conditions have brought the property market to a
standstill.
The value of new mortgage lending fell to 450 million euros
($572 million) in the first quarter from 639 million euros in
the last three months of 2011, a fall of 30 percent, the Irish
Banking Federation's IBF/PwC Mortgage Market Profile showed.
Lending was 22 percent below the 577 million euros lent to
householders in the first quarter of last year and 63 percent
below the 1.2 billion euros lent in the first quarter of 2010.
The IBF/PwC data includes all of the main lenders in Ireland
and covers in excess of 95 percent of the mortgage market, the
report said.
Some parts of the Dublin housing market have shown signs of
recovery in recent months, with demand fuelled by first-time
buyers and families who delayed buying during the price plunge.
Irish house prices were unchanged in March compared to
February, only the second time prices have not fallen on a
month-on-month basis for over four years, according to
government data.