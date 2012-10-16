* C.bank official says lack of leadership at Irish banks
* 49,000 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears, restructured
* KBC says "frustratingly slow" progress due to scale of
problem
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 16 A top Irish central bank official
berated the country's banks on Tuesday over failing to solve
their bad mortgages problem, revealing for the first time that
almost one-third of buy-to-let mortgage accounts were in arrears
or had been restructured.
Ireland's almost fully state-owned and heavily recapitalised
banking sector has booked big losses on bloated commercial
property books, but relatively few on residential loans that are
under pressure from high unemployment and falling house prices.
Fiona Muldoon, director of credit institutions at the
central bank, told bankers that a culture of leadership was
missing in their industry, just as it had been in the creation
of the credit bubble that led to the country's financial crisis.
She said fresh stress tests next year would be driven by the
key assumptions of house prices, unemployment and arrears cure
rates and that the country's lenders had to deal with the latter
urgently.
"I see too much lip service to 'progress' and 'meaningful
resolution' and not enough to 'reality'. I see too much 'give
the Central Bank exactly, literally, what they asked for' and
not enough true dialogue and meaningful engagement to find a
solution," Muldoon said in a speech.
"I see way too many 'Extend and Pretends' masking as
solutions ... Yes a lot has been done but the hard stuff is only
getting started and it is taking too long, and too much of it is
driven by the regulator."
In an accompanying presentation, Muldoon produced the first
preliminary, collated data for the buy-to-let sector, showing
49,000 accounts worth a total of 13.6 billion euros were in
arrears or had been restructured at the end of June.
Of that number, nearly half of mortgage holders were in
arrears where no formal agreement had been reached with their
lenders while 11,000 apiece were either in arrears and
restructured or were servicing performing restructured loans.
The bank will start producing official figures for the
sector from the third quarter.
RESIDENTIAL SLOWDOWN
The central bank said in August that 123,472 residential
mortgages were either in arrears for more than 90 days or had
been restructured at the end of June, representing some 16.2
percent of that market.
That represented a slowdown in the pace of growth, a trend
that Muldoon, citing anecdotal evidence, told reporters appeared
to have continued in the third quarter.
In the presentation, Muldoon showed that banks had no
arrangement in place for almost two-thirds of residential
mortgages in arrears, with forbearance measures, mostly
interest-only payments, in place for the rest.
John Reynolds, chief executive of Belgian financial group
KBC's Irish operation and president of the Irish
banking federation, disagreed with Muldoon's appraisal.
"The banks are, as they should be, devoting huge resources
to customers in difficulty and while results of this engagement
are frustratingly slow to be evident in statistics due to the
scale of the problem, the measures being taken will prove to be
effective over time," he said.
"All of the banks, my own included, have been dealing very
ably bit by bit with the tasks we have to address ... That will
become evident over the next couple of years."