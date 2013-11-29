DUBLIN Nov 29 Ireland's banks have met initial targets for proposing solutions to struggling mortgage holders, the country's central bank said on Friday, adding that some issues needed to be addressed to ensure deals are sustainable.

Households' bad debts are a major impediment to Ireland's hopes of economic recovery as it comes out of an international bailout next month, deterring spending and raising questions over whether banks will need more capital.

The central bank has increased pressure on lenders, requiring banks to propose sustainable mortgage solutions for 30 percent of customers in arrears over 90 days by the end of September and for 50 percent by the end of the year.

It said lenders had issued proposals to 43 percent of borrowers in trouble by the end of September but that short-term loan modifications with no clarity on the ultimate long-term solution and a lack of evidence of legal follow up in cases possibly bound for the courts were a cause for concern.

"We are now starting to see some signs of progress," Fiona Muldoon, the central bank's head of credit institutions said in a statement. "The audit process, while highlighting some key issues which require attention, shows evidence of long-term loan modifications being offered to borrowers."

"The latest data on mortgage arrears is also encouraging, with indications that the level of new arrears cases is declining and an emerging pattern of stabilisation in the numbers generally."

The number of mortgages in arrears for over 90 days rose at a slower pace in the third quarter and fewer borrowers fell into early stage arrears in a tentative sign that the crisis may be stabilising, central bank data showed on Thursday.

At the end of this September, almost one in five home loans, worth 25 billion euros ($34 billion), were still not being fully repaid with 12.9 percent in arrears for more than 90 days.

A further 11 billion euros of investment property loans are also in distress with the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days now standing at 21.2 percent compared to 20.4 percent at the end of June.

The banks, which include the Irish units of KBC Bank and RBS must also conclude sustainable agreements with 15 percent of distressed borrowers by the end of this year, rising to 25 percent by next March.