* Irish banks sufficiently capitalised, but no buffer
* Banks urged to move more quickly to repossess buy-to-let
DUBLIN, March 14 Irish banks must engage
more directly with borrowers who are struggling to pay their
mortgages but they should avoid widespread debt forgiveness, the
country's central bank governor said on Wednesday.
The number of problem mortgages in Ireland grew sharply in
the last three months of 2011, with nearly one in seven Irish
home loans not being fully repaid, raising fears about the
sufficiency of bank capital to weather the storm.
Getting the balance right between writing off loans and
putting too much pressure on struggling borrowers is of "immense
national importance," Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan said
in a speech to the Limerick Law Society.
Honohan said Irish banks are sufficiently capitalized to
deal with the problem but could not afford another major
writedown or provide substantial support for home-loan debts.
"Although the banks have been provided with enough capital
to allow for loan modifications in respect of loans that are
clearly unaffordable, unnecessary debt forgiveness could quickly
erode that buffer, placing a further burden on the government
finances, which they are in no condition to absorb," he said.
The central bank governor added that banks should be less
inhibited about repossessing buy-to-let investment properties
whose owners are unable to repay debt.
The government in January announced the framework of a new
non-judicial route for homeowners struggling to pay their
mortgages to discharge their debt and an easing of bankruptcy
rules.
But Honohan urged banks on Wednesday
to engage with troubled borrowers early and directly
rather than using the new system.
"Early engagement, fair procedures, tailored forbearance or
rescheduling adapted to individual debtor circumstances ... are
watchwords in the development of a sufficient response. That has
not yet been achieved by the banks," he added.
The Central Bank is to review its code of conduct for
mortgage arrears to avoid hampering engagement with borrowers.
The current rules limit the number of unsolicited communications
each month from the bank to the borrower.
Almost 100 billion euros ($130.26 billion) of mortgage debt
that is outstanding in the banks is guaranteed by the government
in Ireland.
"Achieving the right balance between realism in what can be
collected and prudence in managing the limited but adequate
capital resources that have been provided to the banks by the
government is vital," Honohan said. "Failure in this regard
would press on the already fragile finances of the state."
