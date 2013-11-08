* First Irish RMBS since crisis underlines booming market
* Step towards public market stability for Permanent TSB
* Super-clean mortgage pool sidesteps market conditions
LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - The first mortgaged backed transaction
for an Irish bank since the crisis will be marketed to investors
next week, potentially opening a new funding avenue for the
country's banks as they try to shrug off the huge challenges
that the Irish mortgage market still faces.
Permanent TSB is marketing a new RMBS, Fastnet Securities 9,
via Morgan Stanley, which could price as early as the week of
November 18th if investors warm to the trade.
If the deal prints at competitive levels, Irish banks -
which so far have been restricted to the covered bond and senior
markets for funding - will be able to tap into a whole new
investor base.
It might not be an easy sell, however. As this is backed by
mortgages, it will have to contend with the dire state of the
Irish housing market. At the end of last year, EUR26bn of
mortgages were in arrears of more than 90 days (18.2% of the
total, according to the Central Bank of Ireland). Across all
lending, EUR99.3bn (21.7% of the total) is non-performing,
according to the IMF.
To address this, Permanent TSB is backing the new deal with
top quality mortgages, originated with 61.5% LTV even in the
frothy markets of April 2007 (the average age of the mortgages).
It has also said that none of the loans have been in arrears
of more than 30 days, payment holidays, restructuring or
moratoriums for the previous two years.
To deal with investor worries about future arrears, or the
bank "extending and pretending" to avoid recognising losses, it
has a mechanism which counts long-term arrears as partial
defaults, potentially allowing bondholders to access a reserve
fund.
Only the A1 tranche, expected to be about EUR500m, is
offered, with credit support of 36.35% and a 3.54-year WAL. This
bond will pay down first, followed by classes A2 to A4 and
finally class Z.
A European RMBS trader said legacy Irish senior RMBS had
been seen in a 270bp context in the secondary market, while a
syndicate manager expected a new issue (before the structure had
been revealed) in low 200s or high 100s discount margin context.
UK RMBS is between 50bp and 80bp, while Dutch is roughly
70bp-110bp.
PUBLIC MARKET PROGRESS
The turn to the public markets is a big reversal in strategy
for Permanent TSB. Other Irish banks have accessed the capital
markets since the crisis, but Permanent TSB has relied on
bilateral repo.
During 2011 it did GBP900m and GBP1.4bn deals with "an
international investment bank", with a move into euros in 2012
and 2013, when it raised two deals of EUR400m and EUR600m
against Irish mortgages.
Permanent TSB also did a private securitisation of its auto
loans, raising EUR145m at the end of 2011. A year later, it sold
the majority of its Irish car loan book, originated under the
Blue Cube and Permanent TSB Finance brands, to Deutsche Bank for
81.7% of the EUR351m nominal value. Deutsche in turn financed
this with Consumer Auto Receivables Finance, which was rated by
DBRS in April.
It even retired some existing mortgage funding earlier than
necessary, running a tender offer via Deutsche in October 2012
for Fastnet Securities 2, an RMBS issued in 2006.
It bought back EUR554.691m of senior notes (likely to be the
only placed tranche in the new deal) as well as EUR34.69m of
class B, EUR23.02m of class C, and EUR32.23m of class D, paying
80% for senior, 56% for class B, 50% for class C and 42% for
class D.
It also sold some A1 notes in previously retained RMBS
Fastnet 4 via a secondary placing managed by Morgan Stanley,
according to one investor.
