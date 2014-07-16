BRIEF-Tibet Urban gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition
April 26 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
DUBLIN, July 16 Ireland's commitment that its "bad bank" will repay the bulk of its debt two years ahead of schedule will enhance the potential value of state-owned Allied Irish Banks, finance minister Michael Noonan said.
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) plans to repay a minimum of 80 percent of its senior debt by the end of 2016, two years earlier than planned, a government review of the state-run "bad bank" said on Wednesday.
Noonan had previously said a major part of the review would assess the impact of a quick wind-down on the country's banks that hold the debt supporting NAMA on their balance sheets, a particular drag for state-owned Allied Irish Banks which held 15.6 billion euros of the low-yielding bonds at end-2013. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by John Stonestreet)
April 26 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
DUBAI, April 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has cleared more than 590 billion yuan ($86 billion) in transactions in Qatar in the nearly two years since it opened its clearing centre in the Gulf state, an executive told Reuters.