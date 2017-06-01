DUBLIN, June 1 Ireland's state-run "bad bank", a
major owner of development land in Dublin, expects firms leaving
the United Kingdom in the wake of Brexit to have a significant
impact on demand for office space in the city, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Dublin is competing with Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Paris as
financial services firms seek to retain access to the European
Union's single market. Ireland's central bank said this week it
expected to receive a "meaningful share" of such moves.
"We do see that there is a significant interest. I certainly
think it will be a significant impact in terms of taking up
office space in Dublin," National Asset Management Agency (NAMA)
CEO Brendan McDonagh told a news conference.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Padraic Halpin and
Jason Neely)