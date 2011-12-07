DUBLIN Dec 7 A government-sponsored
review has said Ireland should consider selling the National
Asset Management Agency, one of the world's biggest property
groups, once it has made significant progress in disposing of
its loans, a source familiar with the review said on Wednesday.
The report, commission by NAMA, which was created to purge
Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros ($100 billion) of risky
land and development loans, also said the agency should consider
taking loans currently managed by Bank of Ireland and
Allied Irish Banks under its direct control as the
banks may not have as much incentive to maximise profit, said
the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
NAMA lost 1.18 billion euros last year as property prices
continue to drop following a bubble that was dramatically
punctured by the global financial crisis.
In his budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said the review by former HSBC Chief Executive
Michael Geoghegan was generally positive but he would create a
group to advise on its future strategy following Geogheghan's
recommendations.
The report is to be published later this week or next week,
the Department of Finance said.
The source said the report raised the possibility that the
government could sell the agency once it has completed
substantial work and built up a valuable skills base.
It does not recommend a sale in the "forseeable future", the
source said.
"The report says if banks don't manage the loans
effectively, it is possible they could bring back into NAMA,"
the source said.