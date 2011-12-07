DUBLIN Dec 7 A government-sponsored
review has said Ireland should consider selling the National
Asset Management Agency, one of the world's biggest property
groups, once it has made significant progress in disposing of
its loans, a source familiar with the review said on Wednesday.
The report, commissioned by NAMA, which was created to purge
Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros ($100 billion) of risky
land and development loans , also said the agency should
consider taking loans currently managed on its behalf
by local banks under direct
control , said the source .
NAMA lost 1.18 billion euros last year as property prices
continue to drop following a bubble that was dramatically
punctured by the global financial crisis. NAMA had already
demanded the banks cut the value of their loans by around 57
percent before it bought them.
In his budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said the review by former HSBC Chief Executive
Michael Geoghegan was generally positive but he would create a
group to advise on its future strategy following Geogheghan's
recommendations.
The report is to be published later this week or next week,
the Department of Finance said.
The source said the report raised the possibility that the
government could sell the agency once it has completed
substantial work and built up a valuable skills base.
It does not recommend a sale in the "forseeable future",
said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity .
Land and development loans with individual
exposures of under 20 million euros that were acquired by NAMA
are currently managed on its behalf by the banks that took the
loans, including Bank of Ireland and Allied
Irish Banks.
The report says NAMA should consider taking
the loans, which the government in May said had a total nominal
value of 12 billion euros, under direct control as the
banks may not have as much incentive to maximise profit.
"The report says if banks don't manage the loans
effectively, it is possible they could bring them back into
NAMA," the source said.