DUBLIN May 23 Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) plans to spend 2 billion euros ($2.55
billion) to complete work on properties it has bought from the
country's banks, saying it will create an estimated 25,000 jobs
in the construction sector.
NAMA, the state-run "bad bank" set up to purge Irish lenders
of 74 billion euros' worth of risky land and development loans,
is permitted by government to use up to 5 billion euros of its
cash flow to finish and develop assets it has acquired.
The agency, one of the world's biggest property owners, had
already committed more than 500 million euros in new working
capital and its chairman said the move to boost the total to 2
billion could also lead to a further 10,000 jobs being added in
the wider economy.
"Subject to suitable opportunities arising, we plan to
invest at least 2 billion in development capital in order to
preserve, enhance and complete commercial and residential
projects over the period to 2016," Frank Daly said in a speech
on Wednesday.
"This includes the completion of properties which are
currently under development but, more importantly, it means the
development of land in anticipation of future supply shortages
and demand."
Ireland's unemployment rate, one of the highest in the
European Union, has been stuck above 14 percent for almost two
years with the construction sector hit hardest after the
spectacular bursting of a property bubble.
Daly added that he saw more and more indications that the
economy, and with it some important segments of the Irish
property market, has turned the corner.