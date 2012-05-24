* Comptroller General says NAMA overpaid by 20 percent

DUBLIN, May 24 Ireland's so-called bad bank paid a premium of 20 percent for the loans it acquired from lenders and will struggle to recoup its costs, the country's budget watchdog said in a report on Thursday.

Created to purge the Irish banks of billions of euros worth of risky land and development loans, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further write-downs to its portfolio.

Since it was set up in 2009, the state-run agency has paid almost 31 billion euros for a portfolio with a book value of 74 billion euros ($93 billion), a discount of 57 percent.

But a report by Ireland's budget watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), says that represented a 20 percent premium to their actual value.

"Even after a write-down of 57 percent at acquisition, the acquisition price incorporates state aid of over one-fifth to the financial institutions," said the CAG report, which was released on Thursday.

The loans were acquired from Allied Irish Banks (AIB) , Bank of Ireland, Anglo Irish Bank and building societies EBS and Irish Nationwide. Anglo Irish and Irish Nationwide are being wound down by the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation, while EBS has been merged with AIB.

NAMA faces "considerable challenges" in achieving its goal of recouping its costs, the report said, citing the possibility that an improvement in the economic environment in Ireland may not materialise and that the agency may struggle to secure the rental income it expects.

The report said that most borrowers were paying less money than projected when the loans were valued, with rental income from six borrowers sampled 26 percent lower than projected.

Of 2.9 billion euros secured from the sale of property by the end of last year, 80 percent was in Britain, where disposal prices were 2.5 percent higher than the value when the loans were acquired.

Only 11 percent of the properties sold were in Ireland, where prices were on average five percent lower than their value when NAMA was founded.

Irish commercial property prices have fallen by two-thirds since their peak in 2007, while residential property prices have fallen by about half.