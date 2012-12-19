DUBLIN Dec 19 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said on Wednesday it had redeemed a further 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) of senior bonds and was confident of meeting an end-2013 deadline under the country's EU/IMF bailout.

The fifth redemption by Ireland's 'bad bank' means it has redeemed 4.75 billion euros of senior bonds since its establishment three years ago. It has committed to pay 7.5 billion by the end of next year.