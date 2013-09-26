DUBLIN, Sept 26 Ireland's 'bad bank' NAMA is to redeem 750 million euros ($1 billion) of senior debt next week, bringing its total redemptions to 7 billion, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee the agency would meet its target of redeeming 7.5 billion euros of debt, a quarter of its total, by the end of the year and would report a profit in the first six months of 2013.