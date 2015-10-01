* NAMA to review profit projections again at year-end

* Apollo, Cerberus remaining bidders for "Project Arrow"

* NAMA says will step up house building role in Dublin (Adds detail on "Project Arrow" portfolio sale)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Oct 1 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has increased the profit it expects to make by the time it winds down to at least 1.75 billion euros ($1.95 billion) from 1 billion euros thanks to a surge in demand for Irish real estate.

Set up in 2009 to rid local banks of risky loans made before a property market collapse, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) forked out 32 billion euros for 74 billion euros worth of loans and plans to pay back its debts by 2018.

Initially seen as a major liability for Dublin's finances, NAMA's fortunes are looking up as the economy recovers quickly from the crisis.

"Based on our June 30 impairment review, we have increased our projected terminal surplus to 1.75 billion euros. We will take a further review at the end of this year," NAMA Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee, adding that he ultimately hoped to do better than 1.75 billion.

A year ago, McDonagh said the agency expected a surplus of less than 500 million euros. But on Thursday he said that half-year results for 2015 would show a larger profit than the 458 million euro made for the whole of 2014.

NAMA also completed its biggest sale to date this week when it sold a loan portfolio, including loans secured against the country's largest retail shopping centre Dundrum Town Centre, for 1.85 billion euros.

McDonagh said U.S. funds Apollo Global Management and Cerberus Capital Management were the remaining bidders for its "Project Arrow" portfolio of mostly small non-performing loans with a par value of 6 billion euros.

He said the porftolio had a reserve price of 1 billion euros, but that would be revised ahead of final bids this month after some income-generating assets were sold off.

The government has also tasked NAMA with helping alleviate a severe shortage of housing in urban centres that has stymied house sales and pushed rents in Dublin almost back at levels seen at the height of Ireland's property boom a decade ago.

Fewer than 7,000 homes were completed in the first seven months of 2015. The government estimates 21,000 are needed to meet demand.

McDonagh said NAMA would deliver 5,000 new homes in and around the Dublin area by the end of next year, up from an initial estimate of 4,500.

He said planning permission had been secured for 6,350 units - a quarter of which are under construction across 40 sites - and would be sought for another 7,200 units. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)