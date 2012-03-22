DUBLIN, March 22 Property developer Treasury Holdings has won the first stage of its legal battle against a decision by Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) to appoint receivers to certain assets without consultation.

Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, was granted approval by the High Court in Dublin on Thursday to bring a legal challenge to the way parts of its business were put into receivership by NAMA.

The agency made a decision to call in the receivers in relation to 35 properties and debts of 900 million euros ($1.19 billion) without notifying the company for over a month, Treasury said.

The judge concluded that Treasury could argue in its main hearing that NAMA failed to give notice of the proposed decision and denied Treasury the "opportunity to be heard".

Treasury, a multi-billion euro property empire that ranges from Dublin to Shanghai and includes golf course resorts in Sweden, a 5-star hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris, welcomed the decision.

"We note that the one of the grounds on which the Judge made her order is that NAMA failed to take into account the availability of investors/purchasers for the loans," it said in a statement.

The group says that NAMA, created in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans, rejected offers to acquire its loans without sufficient consideration.

The court was told by NAMA's senior portfolio manager Mary Birmingham it was difficult to see how Treasury could have been shocked at its decision to appoint receivers, given that most of the 1.7 billion euros loans acquired by NAMA were in default.

Furthermore, Treasury had a "very significant" non-NAMA debt of around one billion euros which had not been disclosed, she added.

NAMA, which described Treasury as "hopelessly insolvent", also warned last month that it would not be able to operate for the public good if the property group succeeds in its challege.