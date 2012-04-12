DUBLIN, April 12 Ireland is in talks with EU
officials to keep 30 billion euros of debt owed by property
management agency NAMA from appearing on the country's balance
sheet after a shift in the agency's ownership structure, the
finance department said on Thursday.
Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky
land and development loans, NAMA conducts much of its business
via a special purpose vehicle, allowing the government to treat
its debt outside the government's balance sheet for EU
accounting purposes.
Even providing the NAMA debt stays off the government's
accounts, Dublin expects its debt burden - driven sharply higher
by its banking sector bailout - to peak at 119 percent of GDP
next year, taking it into the same sort of territory occupied by
Italy and Greece before Europe's debt crisis began.
The holding company National Asset Management Agency
Investment Ltd is 51 percent owned, in equal proportion, by
three private companies, including Irish Life Assurance plc.
But the government's move last month to buy Irish Life
for 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) could push the ownership of
the vehicle into majority state control.
There has been "ongoing engagement" with Eurostat in recent
months related to the proposed sale of Irish Life, a spokesman
for the department of finance said.
"The department is satisfied that this matter will not
result in NAMA being brought on to the government balance
sheet," the spokesman said.