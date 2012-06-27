DUBLIN, June 27 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said on Wednesday it has redeemed
a further 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of senior bonds,
bringing it almost halfway to meeting a repayment target set
under the country's EU/IMF bailout.
The fourth and largest redemption by Ireland's 'bad bank'
means it has reduced its indebtedness by over 3.5 billion euro.
Its chairman Frank Daly said additional repayments were likely
before the end of the year and that it is well placed to meet
the 7.5 billion euros repayment target by the end of 2013.
Created in a hurry in 2009 to purge Irish banks of nearly 75
billion euros of risky property-related loans, NAMA is one of
the world's biggest property groups and is charged with getting
the best return for the state having spent 32 billion euros
acquiring the discounted loans.
Separately, NAMA said a preliminary judgment given in its
favour by the English Court of Appeal in relation to a claim
brought against it by property developer Paddy McKillen meant a
transaction which led to a "very substantial financial recovery"
for it would be upheld.
McKillen had challenged the validity of NAMA's transfer last
year of debts, run up by a consortium he was part of, to
billionaire private investors David and Frederick Barclays as
part of an 800 million euro deal for loans attached to the
five-star Claridges, Connaught and Berkeley Hotels in London.
While judgment is still awaited from the English High Court
on the broader issues in McKillen's case against the Barclays,
NAMA said that in light of Court of Appeal's judgement, the
decision in that trial cannot now affect its operations.