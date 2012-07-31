* High Court rejects Treasury Holdings challenge

* Earlier agreement precludes legal challenge

* Treasury to mount appeal

By Sarah O'Connor

DUBLIN, July 31 Ireland's High Court has rejected an attempt by property developer Treasury Holdings to overturn a state-run agency's appointment of receivers in relation to 35 properties and debts of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion).

The court on Tuesday dismissed Treasury's claims on the grounds that it entered into an agreement with the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) in January, which stated that it would not object to the appointment of receivers.

Treasury said that it will mount an appeal against the decision. It has 21 days to lodge its appeal with the Supreme Court.

The result is a body blow to the company, which is controlled by high-profile developers Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett, who built up a multibillion-euro property empire that included golf course resorts in Sweden, a five-star hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris.

"Today's judgment does not change the central issue ... There are investors out there willing to offer a far superior outcome to that offered by receivership. Those opportunities should now be taken," Treasury said in a statement.

The group said that third-party negotiators should be appointed to secure the best offer for Treasury and that it understand that a "prestigious international entity" has contacted NAMA and is preparing a bid for the loan portfolio.

Treasury was granted approval by the High Court in Dublin in March to bring a legal challenge to the way that parts of its business were put into receivership by NAMA.

Treasury said that the agency took more than a month to inform the company of its decision to call in the receivers.

The judge said that Treasury's claims had some merit, but he rejected its appeal because its 14-day standstill agreement with NAMA had delayed the appointment of receivers in exchange for an agreement not to mount a legal challenge.

Created in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans, NAMA has become one of the world's biggest property groups after shelling out more than 31 billion euros on loans valued at over 74 billion euros at the height of Ireland's property bubble.

NAMA warned this year that it would not be able to operate for the public good if the property group succeeded in its challenge.

Describing Treasury as "hopelessly insolvent", NAMA said during the case that it had decided to appoint receivers after a lengthy engagement with the group and that Treasury's actions prevented it from doing its job.

The moves were the latest in a legal battle being waged by Treasury against NAMA. Last year, with Lloyds Banking Group , NAMA took control as creditors of London's Battersea Power Station site, owned by Treasury's majority-controlled Real Estate Opportunities.