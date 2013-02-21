DUBLIN Feb 21 Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) could see its balance sheet grow
by close to 50 percent as a result of taking over the assets of
the liquidated former Anglo Irish Bank, its chairman said on
Thursday.
Ireland's government rushed through emergency legislation
earlier this month to liquidate the failed Anglo Irish as part
of a key deal struck with the European Central Bank to ease the
country's debt burden.
NAMA chairman Frank Daly said the agency would not have much
visibility on the portfolio it is due to take over until Anglo's
special liquidator completes a valuation and sale on the loans
in late August.
"This new portfolio will significantly increase NAMA's
workload," Daly said in a speech. "Potentially, depending on the
scale of loan transfers, the size of our balance sheet could
increase by close to 50 percent."
"The prospective acquisition of the residual IBRC portfolio
represents a major challenge for NAMA. As with our original
portfolio, we will be guided in that challenge by our primary
commercial objective - which is to obtain the best achievable
return for the Irish taxpayer."
NAMA, created in 2009 to purge Irish banks of some 74
billion euros ($99 billion) of risky property-related loans, has
generated 11 billion euros from asset disposals and other income
since its inception, Daly added.