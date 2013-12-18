DUBLIN Dec 18 The Irish police have appointed a
senior officer to liaise with the state-owned National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) property fund over alleged impropriety
by a former employee, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on
Wednesday.
NAMA, the country's so-called bad bank, is one of the
world's largest property groups, having purged local banks of 74
billion euros of risky loans following a property crash that
pushed Ireland into a bailout three years ago.
Allegations of misconduct at NAMA emerged on Monday when
member of parliament Darragh O'Brien told the upper house of
parliament that he had been given documents that he said showed
that information about NAMA properties was passed on to
third-party investors to confer financial advantage on them.
On Wednesday he said he had passed the information on to
police.
"The Garda (police) Commissioner ... indicated that he had
directed a senior officer to liaise with NAMA to ensure all of
these matters of concern were fully pursued," Kenny told
parliament.
A spokesman for NAMA told Reuters the agency had made a
complaint to police in February about allegations of the misuse
of information by a mid-ranking executive who had left the
agency.
The spokesman declined to give more details about the
alleged violations or say whether the complaint was related to
the allegations made by O'Brien.
