DUBLIN Dec 20 Allegations of wrongdoing at
Ireland's state-owned National Asset Management Agency (NAMA)
property fund are unfounded and it will robustly address any
formal complaints if they are brought, its chief executive said
on Friday.
NAMA, the country's so-called "bad bank", is one of the
world's largest property groups and has purged Irish banks of
risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a property crash
that pushed the country into a bailout three years ago.
Irish police have appointed a senior officer to liaise with
NAMA over alleged impropriety by a former employee.
Allegations of misconduct at the agency emerged on Monday,
when member of parliament Darragh O'Brien told the upper house
he had been given documents that showed information about NAMA
properties was passed to investors to give them financial
advantage.
NAMA said details had been leaked to the press and
parliamentarians through the week, meaning it had taken some
time for it to get a fuller picture and it had still not been
formally notified of the accusations.
"In relation to the allegations of which it has become
aware, NAMA is satisfied that they are unfounded," the agency's
Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.
"If they are submitted to us formally and in sufficient
detail, I assure the committee that we will deal with them
individually and robustly."
McDonagh said the agency was aware of a claim by a former
employee that he had made an unauthorised disclosure of personal
information.
The agency said it had referred a second case to police in
February related to a complaint over possible unauthorised
disclosure of a single document by another ex-employee.
McDonagh said NAMA had provided more information to the
police and the investigation was continuing. He said there was
no connection between the two cases.
"NAMA is involved in a very difficult business with a lot at
stake," he said.
"In seeking to do its job professionally, it inevitably
finds itself in dispute with various parties. Some of those will
inevitably seek to intimidate or discredit NAMA for their own
purposes."