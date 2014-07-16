DUBLIN, July 16 Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) is committed to paying down a minimum
of 80 percent of its senior debt by the end of 2016, two years
earlier than planned, a government review of the state-run "bad
bank" said on Wednesday.
Seen as a major liability for Dublin's finances until quite
recently, NAMA has been taking advantage of a surge in demand
for Irish real estate and already expects to pay back 50 percent
of its 30 billion euros ($40.5 billion) of senior debt by year
end.
The government said last week that it would support an
accelerated disposal strategy that would see NAMA, one of the
world's largest property groups, offload at least 80 percent of
the assets by the end of 2016.
($1 = 0.7391 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by John Stonestreet)