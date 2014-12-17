DUBLIN Dec 17 Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency on Wednesday said it had redeemed another 500
million euros ($623.10 million) of senior debt from the banks
who sold the agency 74 billion euros of bad loans in the
aftermath of the financial crisis.
On the back of Ireland's economic recovery, state-backed
Nama is paying back the banks faster that originally envisaged
and has now redeemed 16.6 bln eur of senior debt from the banks,
55 percent of the total issued.
Nama also announced that it had selected
Singapore-headquartered property developer Oxley Holdings as the
preferred bidder for a 2.35 hectare site in Dublin city centre
next to the Central Bank of Ireland's new head office.
The agency would not give any value of the deal, which is
Oxley's first in Ireland.
($1 = 0.8024 euros)
