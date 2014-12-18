DUBLIN Dec 18 Ireland's 'bad bank' has set a 2016 target for paying off 80 percent of the bonds it issued to free Ireland's battered lenders from 74 billion euros ($91.23 billion) of problematic loans at the height of the financial crisis.

The chief executive of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) detailed the new target at a Dublin parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday, citing a "major improvement in conditions" in the Irish commercial property market.

Nama is already more than halfway through repaying the 31.8 billion euros in bonds it issued to the banks in payment for their loans, putting the five-year-old agency two years ahead of its original schedule.

"That (2016) target is predicated on conditions in the Irish market remaining favourable and on NAMA being in a position to retain sufficient specialist staff," Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told the committee.

On Wednesday, Nama announced that it was repaying 500 million euros of bonds and that it had selected Singapore-based Oxley Holdings as the preferred bidder for a 2.35 hectare site in Dublin city centre.

