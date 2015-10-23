* NAMA had put original 1 bln euro reserve price on book

* Just 2.5 percent of loans are performing

* Cerberus's last purchase subject of criminal investigation (Adds details, quotes)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Oct 23 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" chose Cerberus Capital Management on Friday as the preferred bidder for a portfolio of mostly small, non-performing, Irish loans.

The National Asset Management Agency did not disclose the price for the loans in Project Arrow, its name for the portfolio. Their par value was 6.25 billion euros.

Earlier this month, NAMA said the reserve price of 1 billion euros would be revised before final bids, after some income-generating assets were sold off.

"We consider that the Project Arrow loan sale has obtained the best achievable return for the state from these assets," NAMA Chairman Frank Daly said in a statement, adding that just 2.5 percent of the loans are performing.

"The price achieved meets the NAMA board's expectation of the proceeds that could have been realised from the management and sale of over 1,900 individual assets if NAMA had worked them out over a three- to five-year workout period."

The loans were advanced to 302 debtors before Ireland's property bubble burst in 2008, NAMA said. Their value has deteriorated significantly since it acquired them five years ago, the agency said.

Set up to rid local banks of the risky loans left on their books, NAMA paid 32 billion euros - equivalent to 20 percent of Ireland's annual economic output - for 74 billion euros worth of loans.

One of the world's largest property groups, it plans to pay back its debts by 2018 and make a profit of at least 1.75 billion euros, its chief executive said this month, as it cashes in on a surge in demand for Irish real estate.

Project Arrow is the second large portfolio U.S. fund Cerberus has bought from NAMA. The first, the 1.3 billion-pound purchase of the agency's Northern Ireland loan book, is the subject of a criminal investigation in the U.S. and Britain.

The inquiry was begun after an independent member of the Irish parliament, Mick Wallace, in July raised concerns about the Project Eagle portfolio, alleging that a 7 million-pound fee had been "earmarked" for a Northern Ireland politician.

Cerberus has said that no improper or illegal fees were paid by it or on its behalf. (Editing by Larry King)