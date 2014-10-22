DUBLIN Oct 22 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has paid back half of its 30.2 billion euros of senior debt and is on course to pay back 80 percent by 2016, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Established in 2009, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) paid 32 billion euros to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky loans after a property crash. It has repaid 15.1 billion euros, Brendan McDonagh said in a statement.

Seen as a major liability for Dublin's finances until recently, NAMA has been taking advantage of a surge in demand for Irish real estate and says it expects to at least break even over its lifetime. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by John Stonestreet)