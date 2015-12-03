BRIEF-Gamco Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN Dec 3 Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) may make a profit of more than 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) by the time it winds down, up from an earlier forecast of 1.75 billion euros, the chairman of the state-run "bad bank" said on Thursday.
"Other than saying that you could speculate it could be over 2 billion (euros), we're not going to be any more precise," Frank Daly told a news conference.
($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.