DUBLIN Dec 8 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) will end up costing the country a number of billion euros unless it becomes a more entrepreneurial business and hires the right talent, a government-sponsored report said on Thursday.

The report by former HSBC chief executive Michael Geoghegan also said a possible trade sale of the agency, created to purge Ireland's banks of risky land and development loans with a face value of nearly 75 billion euros ($99.84 billion), could be considered.

Ireland's ministry of finance said on Thursday it was hiring Geoghegan to lead an advisory group on the future of the agency.