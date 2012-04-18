DUBLIN, April 18 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) posted a 2011 profit before impairments of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday, well ahead of the 600 million euros the agency forecast in October.

The agency's unaudited accounts indicated an impairment charge of 810 million euros, which would generate a profit of 200 million euros, but this impairment charge is subject to agreement by its auditors, Noonan said.

Created to purge the Irish banks of over 70 billion euros ($97 billion) worth of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest property group and needs to revive Ireland's moribund commercial property sector to avoid further write-downs to its portfolio.

Noonan, speaking to parliament, said the agency expects to break even by 2020.