BRIEF-Zions Bancorp announces full redemption of Series F 7.90 pct non-cumulative perpetual stock
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
DUBLIN Feb 28 Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the country's state-run "bad bank", is more optimistic of making a profit over its lifespan now the economy and housing market are recovering, its chairman said on Friday.
"We're saying today that we're much more optimistic about a surplus, after that we will make a profit," Frank Daly told reporters.
"Absolutely no doubt about paying our senior debt, I think the fact that we are paying a coupon is a very strong indicator that we will repay the sub debt."
* Zions bancorp says will redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.90% series f non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and related depositary shares
April 27 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA: