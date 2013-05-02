DUBLIN May 2 Ireland's "bad bank" has sold its
first portfolio of Irish commercial property loans to a
consortium led by private real estate investor Starwood Capital
Group, but the National Asset Management Agency declined to say
what discount it gave.
The Irish Times newspaper reported the portfolio of loans
backed by 30 office and retail properties sold for around 200
million euros ($264 million), a quarter of its par value of 800
million.
NAMA had applied an average discount of 57 percent when
taking over 74 billion euros of risky bank loans after its
creation in 2009, but did not disclose what it paid for specific
loans.
The loan portfolio will be sold to a new joint venture 20
percent owned by NAMA and 80 percent owned by the consortium,
which also includes Key Capital Real Estate and Catalyst
Capital, NAMA said in a statement on Thursday.
NAMA said it had provided a senior secured vendor finance
loan to the joint venture, with an initial loan to value of less
than 60 percent at what it described as a commercial rate of
interest.
The portfolio of loans is backed by a wide range of
properties, including sites in the Irish Financial Services
Centre and a police station in Dublin city centre.