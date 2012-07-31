DUBLIN, July 31 Ireland's High Court on Tuesday rejected a legal challenge by property developer Treasury Holdings against a decision by Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) to appoint receivers to certain assets without consultation.

Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, was granted approval by the High Court in Dublin in March to bring a legal challenge to the way parts of its business were put into receivership by NAMA.

The agency made a decision to call in the receivers in relation to 35 properties and debts of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) without notifying the company for over a month, Treasury said.

The moves are the latest in a legal battle being waged by Treasury against NAMA, which last year with Lloyds Banking Group took control as creditors of the Battersea Power Station site, owned by Treasury's majority-controlled Real Estate Opportunities (REO).