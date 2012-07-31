DUBLIN, July 31 Ireland's High Court on Tuesday
rejected a legal challenge by property developer Treasury
Holdings against a decision by Ireland's state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) to appoint receivers to certain
assets without consultation.
Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, was
granted approval by the High Court in Dublin in March to bring a
legal challenge to the way parts of its business were put into
receivership by NAMA.
The agency made a decision to call in the receivers in
relation to 35 properties and debts of 900 million euros ($1.2
billion) without notifying the company for over a month,
Treasury said.
The moves are the latest in a legal battle being waged by
Treasury against NAMA, which last year with Lloyds Banking Group
took control as creditors of the Battersea Power
Station site, owned by Treasury's majority-controlled Real
Estate Opportunities (REO).