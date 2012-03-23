DUBLIN, March 23 Ireland is likely to strike a
deal this weekend to avoid a 3.1 billion euro ($4.09 billion)
cash payment into one of its failed banks, the country's finance
minister was quoted as saying by national broadcaster RTE on
Friday.
Michael Noonan said the talks with European Central Bank
were progressing well albeit at a delicate stage of
negotiations, with some technical difficulties likely to be
ironed out to enable a deal to be reached this weekend.
The European Central Bank has warmed to the plan to
side-step the payment into the former Anglo Irish Bank that is
due next week after the proposal was put to its president by
both Noonan and Ireland's central bank governor.
The finance minister, who made a surprise announcement on
Wednesday evening that Ireland plans to settle its promissory
note payment with a bond, added that the deferral of the payment
was only one element of the talks with the ECB on an overall
refinancing of the annual payments.