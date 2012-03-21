(Adds details throughout, byline)

* Finmin wants to issue bond to make 3.1 bln eur note payment

* Source says bond would mature in 2025

* Gov't needs to secure approval from European Central Bank

* Deal would ease political pressure ahead of fiscal treaty vote

By Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, March 21 Ireland may settle a near 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) promissory note payment due next week by issuing a long-term bond, the finance minister said on Thursday, a move that could set the stage for a wider deal to refinance part of the country's mountain of debt.

The bond would avoid the government having to make a cash payment due at the end of the month and may ease political pressure on the government ahead of a referendum on the EU's new fiscal compact treaty on stricter budget discipline.

But it first needs to secure the backing of the European Central Bank, which wants to avoid a debt restructuring that might set a precedent for other euro zone countries.

"We are now negotiating with the EU authorities, and principally with the ECB, on the basis that the 3.06 billion euro cash installment ... could be settled by the delivery of a long-term Irish government bond," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told parliament.

The payment will be replaced with a bond maturing in 2025, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

The government has been negotiating with its international creditors - the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund - to replace a 30 billion euro promissory note with another instrument, lengthen the maturity and cut the interest rate.

The ECB must be consulted because the promissory notes are largely used to repay emergency loans state-owned bank the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) has received from the Irish Central Bank, which is part of the Eurosystem.

The governing council of the European Central Bank is meeting on Thursday for its last meeting before Ireland's payment is due on March 31.

Dublin has pursued a months-long campaign to reduce the cost of its bank rescue by refinancing around 30 billion euros worth of promissory notes - the IOUs used to recapitalize failed lenders Irish Nationwide Building Society and Anglo Irish Bank, now merged as the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).

A deal on the next payment due on March 31 would give the government more time to renegotiate the remaining promissory notes. The government says a renegotiation is needed to make the country's debt mountain, forecast to peak at 119 percent of GDP in 2013 more sustainable.

Under the current structure, Dublin must find 3.1 billion euros of cash each year for the next 12 years to fund the notes. An annual interest charge is also applied to the IOUs which the government has said comes to a total of 17 billion euros. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner, Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Gary Crosse, Leslie Adler)