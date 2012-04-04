DUBLIN, April 4 Ireland is not expected to
secure a wider deal on refinancing 27 billion euros ($36.02
billion) of IOUs by mid-May, the country's deputy finance
minister said on Wednesday.
Dublin has been campaigning for months to soften the terms
of its bank bailout, and is seeking agreement on this with the
troika of lenders comprising the European Union, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.
"There is no expectation at this stage that the issue will
be resolved by the May euro zone group meeting," junior finance
minister Brian Hayes told state broadcaster RTE.
"People shouldn't read too much into the fact that the
meeting is taking place in the May period," he added. Euro zone
finance ministers meet on May 14.
Dublin is principally concentrating on replacing 30 billion
euros of high-interest IOUs given mainly to the former Anglo
Irish Bank with another instrument that would lengthen their
maturity and cut their interest rate.
Ireland struck a deal on Thursday to avoid immediate payment
of 3.1 billion euros due on the IOUs, settling the bill by
issuing a 13-year bond instead of paying cash.
Dublin now wants a broader deal on refinancing the remaining
27 billion euros of the IOUs - or promissory notes. Such an
agreement would ease its funding pain and boost its chances of
returning to bond markets next year.
"We've a number of fences to jump before this deal is
actually done ... there is an expectation now that deal will
come sooner rather than later. But I think there is a lot of
work to be done on this," said Hayes.
Dublin will engage with the international troika of lenders
when they return to Ireland in 2 weeks time, then it must gain
support from the remaining 16 euro zone countries, said the
minister.
"That will involve a huge amount of political engagement to
get the issue over the line," he added.
The ECB would favour replacing the promissory notes for
loans backed by the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), a central bank source has told Reuters.