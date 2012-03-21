DUBLIN, March 21 Ireland may settle a 3.1
billion euro ($4.1 billion) promissory note payment due next
week by issuing a long-term government bond, the country's
finance minister said on Thursday.
The bond would avoid the government having to make the cash
payment due at the end of the month and could ease political
pressure on the government ahead of a referendum on the EU's new
fiscal compact treaty on stricter budget discipline.
"We are now negotiating with the EU authorities, and
principally with the ECB, on the basis that the 3.06 billion
euro cash installment...could be settled by the delivery of a
long-term Irish government bond," Finance Minister Michael
Noonan told parliament
Dublin has pursued a months-long campaign to reduce the cost
of its bank rescue by refinancing around 30 billion euros worth
of promissory notes - the IOUs used to recapitalise failed
lenders Irish Nationwide Building Society and Anglo Irish Bank,
now merged as Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).
A deal on the next payment of 3.1 billion euros due on March
31 would give the government more time to renegotiate the
remaining promissory notes.