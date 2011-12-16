(Adds no threat of spillage, details)

* Tanker reports concerns, heads for Belfast

* Carrying 54,000 tonnes of oil

* Irish coastguard says no risk of spill

DUBLIN, Dec 16 A tanker carrying more than 54,000 tonnes of oil to New York diverted to Belfast in Northern Ireland after its skipper became worried about the effect of heavy weather on a crack in its deck, but the Irish coastguard said there was no chance of a spill.

The Genmar Companion was headed for the United States from Rotterdam when the captain requested assistance on Friday morning due to concern about the crack, the Irish coastguard said in a statement on Friday.

The 228-metre tanker, which was ordered to proceed to Belfast as a precaution, is carrying a cargo of vacuum gas oil, a thick waxy fuel with a strong odour. The tanker's dead weight is 72,637 tonnes, according to marinetraffic.com.

Asked if there was a chance of an oil spill, Irish Coast Guard Assistant Director Eugene Clonin told state broadcaster RTE: "No, not at all."

The crack was discovered before the tanker left Rotterdam and it was passed safe to sail but the captain sought help due to poor weather off Ireland's northwest coast, Clonin said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Anthony Barker)