DUBLIN May 15 Oil company executives shrugged
off on Wednesday the risk of Ireland hiking its tax on licences,
as the minister reviewing the rate said it was similar in other
countries trying to encourage oil exploration.
Ireland launched a review on Tuesday of its tax rate on oil
and gas, currently a relatively low 25 to 40 percent, after a
parliamentary committee recommended future licences be issued at
rates more in line with Norway.
Norway's tax on oil producers is 78 percent, but the
government provides heavy support at the investment phase,
including a 78 percent rebate related to drilling.
Ireland hopes any oil production could help provide relief
on a state debt that has swelled above 120 percent of annual
output, but so far has just one field, Barryroe, is flowing oil
at a commercial rate and it has yet to be developed.
Oil companies already exploring off the Irish coast welcomed
the government's cautious response to the committee's findings,
saying they expected the review to find the regime was
appropriate for the early-stage nature of the industry and would
provide certainty for future investment.
"If it's not broken, why change it, I think that's what the
minister's saying," Fastnet Oil & Gas chairman Cathal
Friel, seeking a partner for his firm's Irish licences, told
Reuters.
Ireland's favourable tax regime for oil companies has also
attracted ExxonMobil, the largest non-government
controlled oil company in the world by market value, which is
drilling a well off the west coast.
When announcing the review, Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte
said only just over 150 wells have been drilled to date in Irish
waters, compared to almost 10 times that in rich Norway.
Asked about the tax rate, which opposition parties demanded
be increased to between 40 and 80 percent, he told state
broadcaster RTE on Wednesday: "I don't want to prejudge it. But
it seems to me that we are not very much out of line."
Ireland's pro-business tax structures have helped it attract
big employers like Google and IBM, offsetting
the worst of its financial crisis, but its low corporate tax
rate of 12.5 percent has drawn criticism elsewhere in Europe.
Tony O'Reilly, chief executive of Providence Resources
which is hoping to develop the Barryroe field, said the
oil tax review would help to end any uncertainty arising from
discussions about the rate.
Rabbitte has said any adjustment would not be retrospective.
Geologists say the biggest oil fields are likely to be found
off Ireland's Atlantic coast, where wells can cost around $100
million due to the deep water and harsh conditions.
Two well-known explorers, Britain's Cairn Energy and
U.S. company Kosmos have taken stakes in licences in the
Atlantic recently and the minnows reliant on others' financial
muscle said the bigger firms could easily be scared away.
"The terms, where they are, you need them, otherwise it
could be very difficult to have an economic development west of
Ireland," said Hugh Mackay, chief executive of Europa Oil & Gas
, which signed a deal with Kosmos last month.