LONDON Feb 11 The Irish government said on
Thursday it had awarded oil and gas licences to companies
including oil majors Eni, Exxon and Statoil
, allowing them to explore for hydrocarbons off the
coast of Ireland.
The energy ministry has awarded 14 new licences as a first
phase of a tender for offshore blocks that gives companies
access to new exploration areas for two years, it said. The
round attracted 43 applications.
"This is by far the largest number of applications received
in any licensing round held in the Irish offshore," said Joe
McHugh, Ireland's minister for communications, energy and
natural resources, in a statement.
"At a time of very low oil prices the strong interest in the
round is very positive."
Oil prices have fallen around 70 percent since a peak in
mid-2014 and many large oil companies, including some of those
which obtained Irish licences, have scaled back exploration
budgets as they rein in costs.
Other companies which were successful in securing licences
in the first phase include Nexen, Europa, Scotia and
Woodside, the government said.
The second phase of licence awards is planned for mid-May,
it added.
