DUBLIN May 11 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) said it may not generate the return on equity of around 10 percent by 2018 it flagged to investors just a year ago, citing increased external risks.

PTSB, the smallest of Ireland's three domestically-owned banks in which the state sold a 25 percent stake last year, said on Wednesday that it continued to trade in line with expectations and had been profitable during the first quarter.

However the mortgage lender said that ongoing constrained supply of housing in Ireland capped year-on-year new mortgage lending growth at 4 percent by the end of April following a disappointing 2015 when it trailed its rivals.

A delay in the planned sales of its residual UK mortgage book due to the uncertainty surrounding Britain's referendum on European Union membership will also weigh on its cost of funds and net interest margin this year, the bank said.

"The group's financial performance will be impacted by external factors such as increasing regulatory costs, a more modest growth outlook in the mortgage market and a sustained low interest rate environment," the bank said in a trading update.

"These factors, coupled with uncertainty around the timing of the sale of residual UK assets, mean that the group may not generate a Return On Equity of around 10 percent by 2018 as previously guided."

The bank said it continued to make progress to return to sustainable profitability and was on track to reach its medium term target net interest margin - a key measure of profitability - of 1.7 percent by 2018 after it rose to 1.47 percent.

Its stock of non-performing loans reduced by a further 200 million euros to 5.5 billion and capital also remained robust after Core Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 15.4 percent of assets at the end of March, under Basel III rules. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)