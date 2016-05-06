DUBLIN May 6 Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan was reappointed to his position on Friday after the re-election of Prime Minister Enda Kenny earlier in the day ended 10 weeks of political deadlock.

Noonan, one of the longest-serving members of the euro zone's group of finance ministers, has suffered from ill health but was a key part of the team that secured the parliamentary support for Kenny's re-election. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)