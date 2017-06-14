DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named
Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister
Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public
expenditure, a government source told Reuters.
Donohoe, 42, will replace Michael Noonan, one of the
longest-serving members of the euro zone's group of finance
ministers, who announced last month that he would step down.
Donohoe has managed budgetary policy with Noonan for the
last year and was previously transport minister, during which he
successfully negotiated the sale of the state's 30 percent stake
in former flag carrier Aer Lingus to IAG.
