DUBLIN Nov 1 Tens of thousands of people
marched in towns across Ireland on Saturday in a second day of
mass protests against water charges, the biggest display of
opposition to government austerity measures since the country's
banking crisis and bailout in 2010.
Ireland emerged from its EU-IMF bailout last year and the
economy is bouncing back strongly with the government
forecasting economic growth of close to 5 percent this year.
But protesters complained that they were not feeling the
benefits and that years of austerity had disproportionately hit
the lower paid.
"This isn't just about the water, it's about the last five
years," said Paul, a 55-year-old sign writer who said he had had
to give up his car, his life insurance and his health insurance.
"I was thinking about buying a new pair of shoes this year.
It's come to that. Enough is enough," he said. He declined to
give his second name to avoid attracting attention to his
business.
Banners called on people not to pay the new charges which
are likely to cost the average household between 200 and 400
euros ($500) per year. Up to now water services have been
financed by general taxation.
Marches took place in dozens of towns across Ireland. Over
20,000 people gathered at the largest protest in the centre of
Dublin, which was dominated by grass-root local groups, rather
than the mainstream opposition parties.
An anti-water charges candidate beat all the mainstream
parties in a by-election last month and recent polls have shown
as many people plan to vote for independents as for the Fine
Gael party of prime minister Enda Kenny in the general election
in 18 months.
Water charges have been the biggest story in the Irish media
for months, with almost daily revelations about high pay and
bonuses for executives and new charges for consumers.
The government, which agreed to introduce water charges
under the EU-IMF bailout, has proposed some exemptions, but has
not indicated it is considering reversing the charges.
The surge in anti-government protest comes after years of
relative calm that greeted far more stringent austerity measures
in 2011 and 2012 and a bailout for the banking sector that
amounted to around a third of Irish gross domestic product.
"The curious thing is that it took so long, that something
as trivial as setting up a proper water company seems to have
been the straw that broke the camel's back," said Michael Marsh
a professor of politics at Trinity College Dublin.
"Clearly there is a lot of public anger out there ... and
the government need to get a handle on it."
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)