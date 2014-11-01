* Up to 120,000 rally against water charges
DUBLIN, Nov 1 Tens of thousands of people
marched in towns across Ireland on Saturday in a second day of
mass protests against water charges, the biggest display of
opposition to government austerity measures since the country's
banking crisis and bailout in 2010.
In a further blow to Prime Minister Enda Kenny, an opinion
poll on Saturday showed his centre-right Fine Gael party had
slipped four percentage points behind left-wing Sinn Fein, the
largest party opposing water charges.
Ireland emerged from its EU-IMF bailout last year and the
economy is rebounding, with the government forecasting economic
growth of close to 5 percent this year. But protesters said they
were not seeing the benefits and austerity had hit the lower
paid disproportionately hard.
"This isn't just about the water, it's about the last five
years," said Paul, a 55-year-old sign writer who said he had had
to give up his car, his life insurance and his health insurance.
"I was thinking about buying a new pair of shoes this year.
It's come to that. Enough is enough," he said. He did not give
his second name to avoid attracting attention to his business.
Banners called on people not to pay the new charges, which
are likely to cost the average household between 200 and 400
euros ($500) per year. Up to now water services have been
financed by general taxation.
Marches took place in dozens of towns across Ireland. Over
20,000 people gathered at the largest protest, in the centre of
Dublin, which was dominated by grass-root local groups, rather
than the mainstream opposition parties. State broadcaster RTE
estimated 120,000 people protested across the country.
Water charges have dominated the Irish media for months,
with almost daily revelations about high pay and bonuses for
executives and new charges for consumers.
The government, which agreed to introduce water charges
under the EU-IMF bailout, has proposed some exemptions, but has
not indicated it is considering reversing the charges.
"People have legitimate concerns about some aspects of this,
government are listening," Kenny told journalists after the
protests. "Over the next number of weeks, we will set out what
people really want to hear and that's clarity and certainty
about how much they pay."
The surge in anti-government protests comes after years of
relative calm in the face of far more stringent austerity
measures in 2011 and 2012 and a bailout for banks that amounted
to around a third of Irish gross domestic product.
"The curious thing is that it took so long, that something
as trivial as setting up a proper water company seems to have
been the straw that broke the camel's back," said Michael Marsh
a professor of politics at Trinity College Dublin.
"Clearly there is a lot of public anger out there ... and
the government need to get a handle on it."
A Millward Brown poll for the Sunday Independent showed 22
percent would vote for Fine Gael at the next election, due in 18
months, compared with 26 percent for Sinn Fein. Just 7 percent
would vote for junior coalition partner Labour, which political
analyst Adrian Kavanagh estimated would give it two seats in the
166-seat lower chamber.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
