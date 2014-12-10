DUBLIN Dec 10 At least 10,000 people marched on
the Irish parliament on Wednesday in a third day of mass
protests against new water charges that have spurred the biggest
opposition movement since the country's financial crisis erupted
in 2008.
Ireland is expected to be Europe's fastest-growing economy
this year after its exit from an international bailout in 2013,
but the water issue has touched a raw nerve in a public wearied
by years of austerity and frustrated by an uneven recovery.
The government plans to levy direct charges on households to
use water for the first time next year, in the final piece of a
30 billion euro ($37.5 billion) austerity drive.
People were bussed into Dublin from all round the country.
Waving Irish flags and banners that read "Enough is enough!" and
"We won't pay", they filled the streets near parliament to
demand a change of policy.
"People have had enough of taking loads of crap quietly and
getting on with it," said community worker Rione Kilcullen, 45,
who took the day off and travelled three hours by bus from the
western county of Mayo with her partner and relatives.
"We took the day off work because it doesn't happen very
often, there isn't enough protest," she said.
With families worried about water bills running into
hundreds of euros, the government last month reduced the levels
it plans to charge consumers and promised to keep the low rates
until 2019 in a bid to defuse the opposition.
However, the protests have continued in a country which
hitherto, unlike Greece, had offered little resistance to the
programme of painful spending cuts and tax hikes.
The protests have undermined plans to cut income tax from
next month that the government hoped would boost its 2016
re-election hopes.
Instead, Prime Minister Enda Kenny's ruling Fine Gael party
slumped into third place in a recent opinion poll as its
popularity collapsed to an 11-year low.
"We sucked up everything they've thrown at us for six years
but water is a human right," said Marian Neff from Cork, adding
she had voted for the government three years ago but would not
do so again.
"We believed in this government, they've turned around the
country supposedly, but water is a basic need. This (protest)
will continue until they come to their senses."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)