* Large crowds bussed into Dublin for third day of protest
* Govt says "minority" will be offered no more concessions
(Adds police estimate on turnout, government minister response)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Dec 10 At least 30,000 people marched on
the Irish parliament on Wednesday in a third day of mass
protests against new water charges that have spurred the biggest
opposition movement since the financial crisis erupted in 2008.
Ireland is expected to be Europe's fastest-growing economy
this year after its exit from an international bailout in 2013,
but the water issue has touched a raw nerve in a public wearied
by years of austerity and frustrated by an uneven recovery.
The government plans to introduce direct charges on
households for water use next year, in the final piece of a 30
billion euro ($37.5 billion) austerity drive.
Waving Irish flags and banners that read "Enough is enough!"
and "We won't pay", people from all around the country filled
the streets near parliament to demand a change of policy.
"People have had enough of taking loads of crap quietly and
getting on with it," said community worker Rione Kilcullen, 45,
who came by bus from the western county of Mayo with her partner
and relatives.
Police estimated that over 30,000 people turned out while
organisers said it was closer to 100,000. The city centre ground
to a halt and there were minor scuffles when a small crowd tried
to breach a police barricade barring them from marching to the
gates of parliament.
With families worried about water bills running into
hundreds of euros, the government last month reduced the levels
it plans to charge consumers and promised to keep the low rates
until 2019.
However, the protests have continued in a country which
hitherto, unlike Greece, had offered little resistance to the
programme of painful spending cuts and tax hikes.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny's ruling Fine Gael party slumped
to third place in a recent opinion poll, with its ratings at an
11-year low, but ministers said there would be no policy change.
Health minister Leo Varadkar said almost a million people
had signed up for the new charges. "They may not be over the
moon about water charges but they accept it's the right thing to
do," he told national broadcaster RTE. "We need to stand by them
now and not make any more concessions to what is a minority.
"It really bothers me that people are out protesting about
three euros a week in water charges. We have much bigger
problems in society," he said.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)